Laying out a cultural blueprint

I WAS delighted that we unanimously adopted Coffs Harbour's Cultural Policy and Creative Coffs - Cultural Strategic Plan 2017-2022 at the last Council Meeting.

The vision of the policy and plan is to be a blueprint for a vibrant and creative Coffs lifestyle enriched by its natural beauty, diverse people and capacity for innovation.

Arts and culture are key elements of a community. It's crucial to the way we identify with ourselves and others and it's vital to the liveability of our area and our well-being.

Our creative industries and cultural tourism are also very important economic drivers that have the potential to build our local economy and our reputation as a North Coast regional centre.

The final Policy and Plan were developed after a long and detailed consultation with stakeholders and the wider community.

One of the five goals of the plan is to create and maintain vibrant cultural and public spaces. Strategies to meet this goal include the next planning stages for both a new central library and regional gallery and a performing arts space.

There will be a two-step process starting in April 2017 to assess the performing arts space needs and viability, given the wide range of views in the community. The first step will include an issues and options analysis to define the needs, size and purpose of the facility. The options for a location for a potential performing arts space will be considered in the second step of the process.

But firstly, a precinct analysis and the outcomes of further investigations for the new central library and regional gallery site at 23-31 Gordon St will be the subject of a report being brought before councillors at an upcoming council meeting.

Seniors Week Fun

I HOPE all you seniors out there have the best time at this year's Senior's Week.

There's so much on offer - from live music, yoga, health expos, art sessions, mind-challenging debates, food events, free guided tours of the museum and up-to-the-minute technology clinics.

There's something to appeal to everyone.

And it gives us the chance to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions that the older members of our community make - and give something back.