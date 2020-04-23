Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Belcher. Picture: Facebook
Graham Belcher. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena

Jodie Callcott
23rd Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWYERS for a British man accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run have issued a subpoena to the Roads and Maritime Services.

The order issued by the court requires the RMS to produce more information.

Graham Belcher, 52, faces seven charges after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum on September 2, 2019.

Belcher was extradited from Queensland just hours after the incident.

He was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Scott Rose, 39, a father of two who worked for Village Roadshow theme parks, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to The Tweed Hospital with chest injuries.

Belcher's case returned to Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday after a case conference between his lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions on April 9.

The court was told a subpoena was issued to the RMS, who requested an extensive for a week.

Pleas are yet to be entered. His case will return to court on April 29.

hit and run lawyer subpoena
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Costs rise in anticipation of Park Beach population boom

        premium_icon Costs rise in anticipation of Park Beach population boom

        News Expected population boom due to $100m luxury seniors development sees greater need for public infrastructure.

        Pool operator requests extra $300k a year from council

        premium_icon Pool operator requests extra $300k a year from council

        News The company is asking for further finances above the agreed price.

        Mid North Coast scientists research on the ‘hidden army’

        premium_icon Mid North Coast scientists research on the ‘hidden army’

        News Southern Cross University’s National Marine Science Centre scientists reveal...

        Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        premium_icon Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        News Dozens of short online TAFE courses across NSW are completely free