Criminal lawyer Adam Magill. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Crime

Lawyer back in custody over bail breach charge

by Kate Kyriacou
27th Nov 2018 8:30 PM
A CRIMINAL lawyer facing money laundering and fraud charges is back in custody, charged with breaching his bail the same day he faced court over concerns he was planning to head to the US.

High-profile lawyer Adam Magill was taken to the city watchhouse this afternoon.

Magill was given until 10am today to surrender his passport.

Magill was previously granted bail with condition that he have no contact with more than 50 potential witnesses, including some barristers, solicitors and clients.

It is understood he was arrested after calling a barrister on his no-contact list.

A statement released by the Crime and Corruption Commission said a 47-year-old Tarragindi man had been charged with breaching a bail condition.

"He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 28 November 2018," the statement says.

Defence counsel Roly O'Regan said Magill had not been considered a flight risk before and he said he could offer the DPP details of his travel plans.

Mr O'Regan said Magill had travelled overseas twice during the 18 month CCC investigation, and he had ties to the community, including his wife and children.

