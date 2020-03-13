Law firm pays tribute to NZ founder Andrew Hooker

Unfortunately, we received some very sad news yesterday. Andrew Hooker, the founder of Shine Lawyers New Zealand tragically passed away after a motorcycle accident. It's a grief shared across the Shine Group as we mourn the loss of someone who was integral to our journey into plaintiff litigation in New Zealand.

Andrew founded Shine New Zealand in 2015 and was a well-respected insurance practitioner and civil litigator. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Andrew was known for his dedication to his clients and his team, as well as his passion for the law which resulted in life changing outcomes for so many of his clients. In 2014, Andrew made New Zealand history by launching the largest ever representative action with over 30,000 people taking a case against banks claiming unlawful default fees.

His personality was larger than life - a true entrepreneur and a visionary thinker. He had an incredible energy and could capture a room. Andrew was adored by his team in New Zealand, most of whom he recruited into the business and then actively supported and mentored as they advanced their own careers.

Andrew upheld our core values particularly 'always standing up for the little guy' as he fought the big insurance companies to ensure his clients got a fair deal. Throughout his career, he helped thousands of people seek justice and get the compensation they deserved. It was because of the strong alignment of his core values with Shine's, that Steve and I were so interested in joining together with Andrew's firm.

He also possessed a strong community spirit; in recent months Andrew partnered with Global Care, an international social justice and disaster relief organisation, delivering supplies and helping the communities around Batemans Bay to get back on their feet after the devastation of the summer bushfires.

Andrew leaves behind his wife Julie-Anne, his daughter Casey and his son Pete and we express our sincere condolences to his family as well as our New Zealand colleagues.

As a firm, we are committed to building upon Andrew's incredible legacy, and are dedicated to ensuring that our New Zealand business continues to grow and flourish in his memory.

We will let you know the service date and time when we have those details. We are also in discussion about hosting a dedicated memorial event in New Zealand for anyone who knew Andrew and would like to attend.

Andrew, we wish you peace now and will always remember you.