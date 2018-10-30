Lauren's on the road to recovery

A GoFundme page has been set up for Lauren after a horse accident.

LAUREN Grocott has been through an experience no child or family should ever have to face.

The 13-year-old was spending quality time with her very loved horse at a pony club camp at Dorrigo Showgrounds when her world was turned upside down.

A fall from her horse left Lauren with a serious head injury, requiring the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter to transport her to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Almost a month after the accident, Lauren is recovering in the John Hunter Hospital with the support of her family and the community.

A GoFund Me page was created by April Harris after the fall to help Lauren and ease the pressure from her family so they can be there with her during her time of need.

Reports from the family said Lauren spoke a few soft words and smiled in between sleeps.

During her recovery she had visits from an occupational therapist, physio and speech specialist before being transported to John Hunter Hospital to continue her rehabilitation last week.

"It has been a very busy few days at the John Hunter Hospital for Lauren and her mum Leanne," GoFund Me page creator April Harris wrote.

"The brain rehab team there have been amazing with lots of assessments being carried out with fantastic explanations been given.

Slowly improving, Lauren has been cooking, doing puzzles and going to the school room for craft for a short time every day.

"They are amazed with her improvement, determination and big smile throughout the whole process.

"Lauren sleeps a lot as well to heal her brain but is heading in the right direction.

April said Lauren might be able to come home shortly to start rehabilitation at Coffs Harbour.

"Warren, Will, Lauren and Leanne would like to thank everyone for their support, message, phone calls and love for them throughout the last three weeks.

"It has made it so much easier and gave them the ability to put all their energy into Lauren.

The GoFund Me page has raised $15,505 and donations continue.

Horseland Coffs Harbour has also jumped into support Lauren, holding a raffle until December 22 with a hamper prize pack.

"It will still be a long road with lots of sleep but it will be good for them to get home," April wrote.

For updates on Lauren's progress or to support the GoFund Me page click here.