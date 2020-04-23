Tassie man out of jail after Darwin fatal hit-and-run

A LAUNCESTON man has been released on parole from Risdon Prison after fatally striking a pedestrian on New Year's Eve in Darwin four years ago.

Then 21, Angus Lyle Auton was drunk, on drugs, unlicensed and speeding at 140km/h when he hit and killed a 37-year-old man in December 2015, throwing the victim 60 metres from the point of impact.

The McDonald's worker fled the scene of the accident, dumped the car, and was filmed on CCTV later that night buying cigarettes and a novelty propeller hat.

The Parole Board of Tasmania, in a recently published decision, released Auton on February 18 this year, with the youth commenting "I have changed as a person".

Auton had been jailed for five years and seven months, with a non-parole period of two years and 10 months, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle to cause harm or death, and hit and run driving causing death.

Angus Auton leaves the Darwin Magistrates Court after appearing for a fatal hit and run that occurred along Bagot Road on New Years Eve. Picture: SUPPLIED

After serving three years' jail in the Northern Territory, Auton was transferred to Risdon Prison in July 2019, near his family.

The parole board said the minimum security prisoner had been employed as a cleaner while in jail and was a good role model for other inmates with good behaviour, no internal offending and positive behaviour.

"While the applicant has been assessed as requiring a high level of intervention … due to his history and illicit drug use, he appears to show insight into his offending and the impact of his actions on others," the decision said.

"The applicant appeared motivated to move forward with his life, gain independence and security through appropriate employment and not return to his previous drug-related offending and behaviour."

Auton, who said he had been drug-free since he was incarcerated, has been ordered to continue alcohol and drug counselling throughout the remainder of his parole until April 2022.

