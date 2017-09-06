23°
News

Launching careers in film

LIGHTS, ACTION: Ready for Screenwave's youth film festival REC Ya Shorts are Bishop Druitt College students Lewis Gentle, Jack Parker, Mimana Kiel and Tallulah Remond-Stephen.
LIGHTS, ACTION: Ready for Screenwave's youth film festival REC Ya Shorts are Bishop Druitt College students Lewis Gentle, Jack Parker, Mimana Kiel and Tallulah Remond-Stephen. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour has just come a few steps closer to being regional NSW's film capital, as a statewide youth film festival concludes this week with a showcase of the work of filmmakers aged 12-25.

The Coffs-based festival, called REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival, is jointly run by Screenwave and Headspace Coffs Harbour.

Its goal is to nurture the next generation of filmmakers and bring opportunities through a short film competition with a prize pool which this year hit a record $30,000.

Since May, the team have travelled through nine NSW regions, giving workshops in schools and youth centres.

Finalists have been decided by a judging panel that includes Hollywood stars Aaron Glenane and Nick Hardcastle.

REC Ya Shorts culminates in the flagship screening event on Friday night at C.ex Coffs Harbour (6pm for 6.30pm start in the upstairs auditorium), where finalists will see their films screened in front of their peers, families and the local community.

The event is open to the public and free of charge thanks to the support of C.ex, ETC, Coffs Harbour City Council, and a number of festival partners.

Bishop Druitt College has a strong showing among local finalists, including students Lewis Gentle, Jack Parker and Tallulah Remond-Stephen, a winner from 2016.

Year 12 student Lewis, whose film Ascending Bird explores loss and grief, said "I wanted to be experimental with my film, and play with yoga, body movement and light”.

"The best bit for me about being in REC Ya Shorts is showing to yourself that you really can get out there and make a film. It was really empowering to just go for it.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Dog owner's good deed crosses states to help man in need

Dog owner's good deed crosses states to help man in need

TOM Borg spared no hesitation in donating close to $2000 to a fellow dog lover he had never met, thousands of kilometres away in another state.

Spring into Bello on Saturday

CELEBRATE the season of spring by visiting the Bellingen Plant Fair

Busy times as we court the best players

BACK-TO-BACK GOALS: Coffs Harbour's own Tamika Saxby is back home to defend the North Coast Open title she won last year.

Hectic at the Squash Centre ahead of this week's North Coast Open.

Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

England off-spinner Laura Marsh.

English off-spinner Laura Marsh tells us about herself.

Local Partners