Launch adds to region's growing literary reputation

LITERARY LATEST: Cr Dominic King introduces author Kim Hodges at the launch of Girl Over The Edge. Bellingen Shire Council

AUTHOR Kim Hodges will have her latest memoir Girl Over The Edge in book stores from May 1 following a launch at Bellingen library.

The sequel to Girl On The Edge was introduced before an enthusiastic crowd by Mayor Dominic King who spoke about his own growing awareness of mental illness, from the perspective of life as a teacher and as a parent.

The guest of honour then spoke at length about how the first book outlined her growing up in a country town before moving on to her second account of a lived experience with mental illness.

"This memoir captures the denial, stigma and shame I have in my own mind about mental illness,” Kim said.

"The debilitating physical and mental agony of the illness, engagements with health professionals and facing my own mortality.”

The evening concluded with a Q & A session involving readers and guests.