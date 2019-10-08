Launch into an active lifestyle with Kick-On for Women

GET INVOLVED: Michelle Forbes pictured with some Kick On for Women participants.

WITH only two weeks to go, Northern NSW Football is ready to launch the 22 Kick-On for Women Hubs across the region.

With the program launching state wide from Monday, October 21, NNSWF Kick-On for Women project officer Michelle Forbes is thrilled to be launching two hubs in North Coast Football.

Hubs within the North Coast include Coffs Harbour and Junction Hill.

"We are so overwhelmed with the interest and registrations we have received so far and are excited to see how many more women will join us," Forbes said.

Kick-On for Women is for females over the age of 16 who are currently inactive or have had time away from organised physical activity.

Sinead Redman, a mother of three who was a participant of the pilot program last year is passionate about recommending the program to other women.

"I recommend Kick-On for Women to everyone and anyone, but mostly to busy mothers. Everyone needs time out," Sinead said.

"The program ensures I take some time out, leave the house on my own, without a gaggle of children or without a list of chores and I can come here and switch off from the world.

"At my first session, I felt nervous, awkward and unfit, but now I feel happy, enthusiastic and well onto my way to being fit.

"I'd invite anyone to come along and try, if I can move, anyone can."

