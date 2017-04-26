Laughter really is the best medicine

SELFIE TIME: Camp Quality kids take time out for fun at the Big Banana.

CAMP Quality kids had a "whole bunch of fun” at junior camp. When you're looking for an ideal spot for children aged 7 to 9 to let loose and enjoys themselves, you can't go past Coffs Harbour's Big Banana Fun Park.

Camp Quality hosted their Northern NSW Junior Camp for children living with cancer at the theme park and its was smiles all round for more than 40 children and adults who attended as part of an action packed few days on the Coffs Coast.

Junior Camp provides kids impacted by cancer with a vital break to strengthen their well-being and boost their support networks. Kids experience time away from their parents, filled with fun and optimism to help build resilience, independence and valuable life skills.

The friendly team at the Big Banana Fun Park made sure the kids had a fantastic participating in ice-skating, toboggan rides, the racer slide and mini-golf.

"Every year we are blown away with the support we receive from the Big Banana, that provides our kids with opportunities to laugh, have fun, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” fund-raising coordinator Camp Quality NNSW, Melissa Bell said,

"Thank you, Big Banana, for helping us create a better life for every child living with cancer and providing an essential time out from hospital.”