Laughing out loud

THE irreverent Bald Archy comic portrait prize was launched in a small village near Gundagai in 1994 and has been regarded as something of an embarrassing country- cousin in some of Australia's art circles.

Founder of the popular annual art event, Peter Batey, describes this as, "the great over-washed arts snobs who wallow in their own ignorance”.

They haven't been told that it is permissible to laugh out loud in an art gallery, to be challenged by a current political or social scandal or simply have a thoroughly entertaining time.

"We have been challenged by this problem for 24 years,” Mr Batey

said.

"It's a slow process, chipping away at this stupid prejudice but suddenly, as in life, out of nowhere came an opportunity to help us on our way.

"Just weeks after the Bald Archy 2017 exhibition's season opened came a request from BBC News International for permission to present a feature on the political audacity and vitality of our Bald Archy artists, which they considered

unique.

Within a short time, the item was flashed around the world a number of times resulting in much consternation; "Comic art praised? by the BBC”.

For the unaware, the Bald Archy Prize is a spoof of the more serious Archibald Prize and calls for comic and satiric portraits of Australian celebrities, politicians, sports people and other prominent personalities.

The exhibition tours for nine months each year and is coming to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

Opening May 19, 6pm to 8pm, tickets $15pp, finger food and cash bar.

Bookings 6651 7343.

Exhibition on until June 11.