Latvala wants to end ‘very tough’ year on a high

FLYING ALONG: Jari-Matti Latvala has a blast on the Big Banana toboggan ride on Monday.

LAST year he rose to the top of the pile in a thrilling WRC finale in Coffs Harbour, now 2018 Rally Australia champion Jari-Matti Latvala wants to repeat it.

Currently coming a disappointing seventh in the Drivers’ Championship, Latvala is glad to be back at a happy hunting ground.

“It’s an event I really enjoy, it’s one of my favourite events and I have very, very good memories from last year,” Latvala said.

“My season has been very tough but coming to this event we know our Manufacturers Championship chances are only really there if we can do a 1-2.

“We really have to fight for the victory.

The Finn said the shortened event means he has to be up for the challenge from the get go.

“If you are searching for the speed, because there’s not so many stages, it will be difficult,” he said.

“It means we have to be more confident and more committed from the first race onwards.”

Speaking after flying around the toboggan track at the Big Banana on Monday, Latavala is ready to end 2019 with an exclamation mark.

“This is where I really look forward to having a good result.

“It will give a better feeling for the season.”