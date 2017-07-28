Latvala chases Makinen's home record

FINNISH LINE: Jari-Matti Latvala tips his Toyota Yaris into a snowy bend during the Rally Sweden earlier in the WRC season.

JARI-Matti Latvala has the chance to match his Toyota Gazoo team boss Tommi Makinen's record of four WRC home round wins at this weekend's Neste Rally Finland.

Four-time world champion Makinen won his country's WRC counter four times between 1994 and 1998, first in a Ford Escort RS Cosworth, and then three times at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Meanwhile Latvala secured his first home victory in 2010 in a Ford Focus RS, and later won the 2013 and 2014 editions in a Volkswagen Polo R.

This weekend, Rally Sweden winner Latvala will be chasing another victory in Toyota's Yaris World Rally Car, on a rally with enormous personal significance.

"Along with Monte-Carlo, Finland is the rally that everyone wants to win; especially if you are Finnish,” he explained.

"There's pressure to do well, but it's a positive pressure. No doubt about my target: victory. I'm feeling confident, but I don't think there's such a thing as a big home advantage for Finnish drivers any more.

"Now that so many of the stages are used every year, the other drivers have got a lot of experience as well. I'm expecting a big fight.”