Latrell set to appeal police fine after Cleary cleared

Latrell Mitchell has been urged to challenge his fine from NSW Police given, like Nathan Cleary, he was also on his own property when breaching COVID-19 rules.

Latrell Mitchell has discussed appealing his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 health restrictions after fellow NRL superstar Nathan Cleary was cleared of any illegality despite Tik Tok-ing with five young women inside his Sydney home.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal friends of 22-year-old Mitchell have urged the South Sydney recruit to challenge his fine from NSW Police given, like Cleary, he was also on his own property when pictured breaching strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The move comes as NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro demanded that Cleary be banned for the rest of the 2020 season, arguing the Penrith No.7 had "breached trust" by failing to reveal details of the infamous dance videos when initially interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit.

A decision on what, if any, further punishment Cleary will receive is expected Friday.

Latrell Mitchell could appeal his $1000 fine. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Mitchell, meanwhile, was catapulted back into the headlines this week after video emerged of both he and Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr enjoying a camping weekend with mates on the expansive working cattle farm he owns at Caffreys Flat near Taree.

Apart from being fined $1000, the pair were also each whacked with an additional NRL sanction of $50,000 (60 per cent suspended) and given one-match bans that were also suspended until the end of the season.

Cleary was fined $10,000 (60 per cent suspended) and also received the same suspended one-match ban after images emerged of he and five girls inside the home he shares with fellow Panther Tyrone May.

On Wednesday, Nepean police revealed Cleary would not be fined for breaching social distancing laws given, as the occupier of the house, it was not him but his visitors who had broken the law.

As Mitchell is also alleged to have never left his own property, albeit a sprawling farm, there have been discussions about him potentially appealing the $1000 sanction.

While Souths coach Wayne Bennett rejected an interview request on Thursday, it is understood questions have also been asked by some close to Mitchell about him being handed the same NRL punishment as close friend Addo-Carr.

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell were fined over their camping weekend. Picture: Instagram

In images uploaded to Instagram, the Storm flyer was pictured firing shotguns, riding motorbikes and generally enjoying what he later described as a cultural weekend with close friends and family.

Yet it was later revealed the NSW Origin winger had already been warned twice in 11 days for violating COVID-19 restrictions before then effectively catching himself out on what became strike three.

Mitchell is said to have spent much of the past few weeks training in isolation and working on his property.

As a result of the weekend, both men were also charged with firearms offences and will now appear in Taree Local Court on August 4.

Cleary could still receive further punishment from League Central after failing to disclose the Tik Tok videos in his first interview with the NRL Integrity Unit.

The Panthers star has since been hauled into League Central for a second time. In his first grilling, he only addressed the original images that were posted online, saying he had no idea they were taken in the 10 minutes his visitors stayed before catching an Uber.

Despite the new footage, there is nothing to suggest the women stayed any longer than Cleary had suggested.

The NRL is expected to deliver a verdict on what, if any, further punishment he will receive today.

In the days since the images were released, all three players have received heavyweight condemnation from the likes of Kangaroo coach Mal Meninga, NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and commentator Phil Gould.

Originally published as Latrell set to appeal police fine after Cleary cleared