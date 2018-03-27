Latest style is streets ahead

Sportsgirl's latest campaign Street Style featuring an all-star line-up of Australian it girls, including Yan Yan Chan, Roberta Pecoraro and Nadia Fairfax.

Sportsgirl's latest campaign Street Style featuring an all-star line-up of Australian it girls, including Yan Yan Chan, Roberta Pecoraro and Nadia Fairfax. LIZ SUNSHINE

Have you ever walked down the street and noticed how others around you are dressed?

You might notice patterns paired together that you had never considered or see accessories layered in such a way it gives you a twinkle of fashion inspiration?

Aptly, it's called "street style”, a concept that famed street style photographer Liz Sunshine of Street Smith is all too familiar with.

"Street style is an aesthetic based on how everyday people wear clothes,” she explains.

"First developed by photographers such as Bill Cunningham - who was noticed by the New York Times in the late '70s - and then heroed by more contemporary photographers such as Tommy Ton and Scott Schuman, its intent is to document how people interpret fashion trends rather than follow them.

"In the age of the influencer it has now also become an aesthetic, a way to document their outfits and show them to their audience.”

Sportsgirl's latest campaign, shot by Liz herself, features the new wave of Australian "It” girls who embody street style - Yan Yan Chan, Roberta Pecoraro and Nadia Fairfax.

As you can see, these women use Sportsgirl's threads as their fashion base, then add their own touches to make the outfit their own, something Liz says Sportsgirl is renowned for.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"What I love about Sportsgirl every season, is that they hand-pick trends from around the world and offer it to their customer at an accessible price,” she says.

"It allows and celebrates individual interpretations of those trends - individual interpretations and street style.”

Liz has a few tips on how to nail your own version of street style.

However the overarching concept requires you to think outside the box, far away from the mannequin and follow your fashion instincts.

"My favourite people to photograph take the time to style their clothes, rather than just wear them,” she says.

"This means instead of just putting on jeans and a tee, they may roll up the sleeves of the tee, wear a jacket as an accessory around their arms, layers of accessories and wear a short strapped handbag as a cross-body bag so it comes right across their chest.

"Other people I love to photograph may have done no styling at all, but chosen specific pieces that suit their look, wearing a simple slip dress, but it's about the way they cut their hair or the make-up they choose that completes the style.

"There is no trick to wearing street style.

"Good street style requires thought when selecting clothes and then intention when you put an outfit together.”