Latest rescue highlights the danger off the wall

THE rescue on Monday of two backpacker tourists from a near drowning by local Coffs Harbour man Sonny Reynolds is a timely reminder as summer approaches of the danger of this beach and of swimming at our local beaches in general.

The South Park Beach or otherwise known as North Wall Beach on the way out to the jetty, has been the scene of a number of drownings over the years, including two last year.

When you pull into the car park to the left after the roundabout and enjoy the beauty of the scene, it looks friendly and safe.

Considering the extreme danger of the rip, not an obvious one from observing the water surface, it is inadequately signed.

People ignore or don't see the sign at the top of the path.

They see kids paddling, surfers out on the waves.

But its not safe - one step further into the water and in seconds the swimmer can be ripped out to sea and dragged under.

That rip is there every day and depending on tides, in different places.

It is extremely dangerous to attempt a rescue as well. Sonny has been a surfer all his life but still took his life in his hands to rescue those two people in trouble.

Sonny would like to see the council do more to stop people from swimming there, especially tourists, and would like to action this for immediate attention as summer approaches.

I know that if I hadn't been made aware of the danger of this beach when my daughter's friend drowned there eight years ago, I would happily hop in for a cool off on a hot day.

I will never forget being present at that sad ceremony when we put beautiful flowers in the water to float out to sea after the drowning.

This beach is so easily accessible but be warned.

Joie Vanrenen, Thora

Fake news on the Jetty foreshores?

AFTER three decades stages 1-4 of the Jetty Foreshores have been completed, looks great and adds to the appeal of the Jetty Precinct, but at what cost?

In June 2014, stage 1 was costed at $1.44million, which was the same amount shown in the Preliminary Budget Estimate adopted by council on October 24, 2013.

In that document the estimates for Stage 2-4 was $5,346 million, Stage 5 Jetty Pier Precinct $5million and Stage 6 Boardwalk (south of Jetty Pier) $840,000.

In July, 2015 it was reported that Council would bid for Federal Funding for half the $5.35m cost for Stages 2-4.

In December, 2015 council secured a Federal Government grant of $4.6m.

Since then it has been reported that Council has matched the 50/50 arrangement and the cost of Stages 2-4 is $9.2million.

It appears that the $4.6 million grant has been doubled to $9.2million in all of the Advocate's reporting, by council, the mayor and general manager in their Advocate columns.

The question ratepayers need to ask is who has received the additional $3.854 million ($9.2million less budget estimate $5.346million), an additional 72%.

Would the council "Please Explain" or have we been receiving "Fake News" for nearly two years.

Wayne Welsh

Coffs Harbour

Bypass through the Orara Valley

WHETHER we have a western or eastern inner bypass, neither will do little more than the bypass of the Coffs Harbour CBD.

What a pity we didn't insist on the far western route via the Orara Valley to Grafton before the cheapest option was foisted on us.

But in the meantime a large proportion of the Coffs population is subjected to the almost ceaseless noise of 4,000 trucks a day tearing through our town 24/7.

This extremely vexatious matter is half-heartedly dealt with by using ineffective sound barriers, etc.

However, most of this noise could be significantly reduced by the simple expedient of imposing a 70km/h maximum speed limit on all trucks passing through the Coffs Coast's built-up area, that is, from north of Woolgoolga to south of Bonville.

This would only add about 15 minutes or so to the truckies time, but it would save thousands of us from an unhealthy amount of non-stop noise pollution.

Len Evans, Toormina