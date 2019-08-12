Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Middle Creek Rd bushfire
Middle Creek Rd bushfire Frank Redward
News

LATEST: Fires around the Clarence

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Aug 2019 5:57 AM

FIRE crews were given some reprieve due to easing winds over night, but bushfires continue to burn across the Clarence Valley region. 

This morning crews are attending to 16 different fires, including one structure fire along Greberts Rd, Whitman Creek. 

 

OUT OF CONTROL

3966 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi (0 ha)

Crowleys Road, Sandy Creek (18 ha)

 

BEING CONTROLLED

Armidale Rd, Dundurrabin (2 ha)
Barretts Creek Rd, Barretts Creek (0 ha)

Black Mountain Rd, Nymboida (29 ha)

Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek (1115 ha)

Kimbin Pikapene Rd, Alice (452 ha)

Middle Ck Rd, Kangaroo Creek (1633 ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Chambigne (164 ha)

Stockyard Creek Rd, Stockyard Creek (1 ha)

Clearfield Rd, Rappville (1880 ha)

Brewers Rd, Kippenduff (499 ha)

 

 

UNDER CONTROL

Sheehys Lane, Tyndale (11 ha)

Clearview Rd, Coutts Crossing (984 ha)

Conroys Rd, Chambigne (0 ha)

Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley (10 ha)

Llewellyn Rd, Barretts Creek (164 ha)

Greberts Rd, Whiteman Creek, (structure fire)

Lookout Rd, Whiporie (635 ha)

 

ROAD CLOSURES

Orara Way near Lanitza is closed in both directions due to a bushfire. Live Traffic NSW is reporting that the Pacific Highway is open in both directions but smoke may reduce visibility. 

Summerland Way between Casino and Grafton remains closed this morning while crews continue to  control a blaze in Rappville. 

Local residents are permitted to travel along Summerland Way, except between Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd and Avenue Rd. 

 

STAY INFORMED

All residents are urged to check Fires Near Me or the RFS website for regular updates and information and to follow firefighters directions on the ground.  

More Stories

bushfires clarence valley clarence valley bushfires emergency services fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    News THE men in red and black were at their lethal best in the 57-12 win, and will now have the chance to defend their 2018 premiership this Saturday in the decider.

    FINALS BOUND: Ghosts maul Sawtell to cruise into grand final

    premium_icon FINALS BOUND: Ghosts maul Sawtell to cruise into grand final

    Rugby League Grafton were too good on home turf against Sawtell.

    Snappers scorch Pirates to earn spot in 2019 grand final

    premium_icon Snappers scorch Pirates to earn spot in 2019 grand final

    News THE Snappers will get the chance to defend their 2018 premiership.

    MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    premium_icon MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    Rugby League THE 2019 Group 2 season truly had a bit of everything.