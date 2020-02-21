Menu
Elton has been resting up this week on the antibiotics to get his voice back in time for his latest Australian shows. TONY MCDONOUGH
THE LATEST ON ELTON: He's still standing

Matt Deans
by
21st Feb 2020 12:00 PM
HE HAS never been a singer without a song, but sadly Elton John was a showman without a voice. 

The rigours of almost 170 shows on his farewell tour had taken its toll. 

His heartfelt words to the fans said it all: "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. 

"I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," he wrote to his fans. 

And now approaching a week on, ticket holders to Tuesday and Wednesday's Coffs Harbour concerts, like Elton himself, have been sweating on the marvels of modern medicine to see him pull through in the nick of time. 

If the fans know one thing about Elton John it's his total commitment to the music and how hard he has worked on this farewell tour, as his lasting legacy. 

With that said a bout of pneumonia to any touring musician is a huge setback. 

Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello

Not to mention a 72-year-old musical icon on a final world tour that's barely without comparison. 

Even after assurances that Elton should be right to perform in four day's time by promoters, we wait with bated breath in the hope we see him walk out on stage after his shows in New Zealand were rescheduled this week.

What a dramatic entrance it would be - a standing ovation for that reason alone. 

As his band have said, if he is well enough to take to the stage he'll be relying on the energy of the crowd to get him through six hours of music over the two nights. 

On Saturday night, Elton will perform his first show back from illness at Melbourne's AAMI Park. 

Elton's support act Tate Sheridan. JULIAN SMITH

It's also the last concert before his two nights at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.  

Chugg Entertainment, promoters of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates in Australia, said today the shows are pressing ahead with staging to be assembled at both venues over the next four days. 

 That's the best indication we can get, that he'll be right as rain for Tuesday night. 

In any case he may need a loud, crowd that's in chorus to put on one hell of a rocking show. 

Elton and the band play at AAMI Park on Saturday night before heading to Coffs Harbour. TONY MCDONOUGH
