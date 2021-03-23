Latest business liquidations in Coffs Harbour
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is nine.
News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.
New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.
Here's the list for Coffs Harbour, listed by postcode in date order:
2450
Baralla (Investments) Pty Ltd, ABN: 44000278197, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: June 17, 2020, Liquidator: Barry Raymond Cook
Rossco'S Concreting & Excavation Pty Limited, ABN: 74149489734, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: June 22, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
Coffs City Moto Pty Ltd, ABN: 24608192445, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: August 28, 2020, Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Horses For Harmony Foundation Limited (In Liquidation), ABN: 46613447813, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: October 22, 2020, Liquidator: Alan Hayes
2454
East Coast Octopus Pty Ltd, ABN: 29627827758, Main Business Location: NSW 2454, Notice Date: March 5, 2021, Liquidator: Terry Grant Van Der Velde, Rajiv Ghedia
2456
Hz Excavations Pty Ltd, ABN: 60130498378, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: March 2, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Bkb Logging Transport Pty Ltd, ABN: 56157724475, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: November 9, 2020, Liquidator: Darrin Paine
T T Tippers Pty Ltd, ABN: 52159167067, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: February 12, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb
2460
Happy Smiles Evans Head Pty Ltd, ABN: 37610210921, Main Business Location: NSW 2460, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew John Spring
Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.
They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.
Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.
ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.
Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Coffs Harbour