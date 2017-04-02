Late decision worth the effort

IN THE SWIM: Zac Freuden emerges from a choppy Jetty Harbour to win the 2017 Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocens Swims 2km event. 2 April 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

A LAST minute decision by Zac Freuden has paid off at the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocen Swims.

Having grown up in Coffs Harbour, Freuden now studies at Macquarie University at Ryde but came home to see family.

The rest they say is history after he won the main event of the Coffs Ocean Swims, the 2000 metre swim.

"I came home for less than 24 hours and decided to swim this," Freuden said.

The 19 year old finished in a time of 29 minutes and 47 seconds, more than six minutes slower than last year's wining time recorded by Ky Kinsela.

Freuden and the rest of the field had a great excuse though.

The conditions served up by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie made for choppy conditions inside Jetty Harbour.

"That was a bit of a rough swim, a lot of rough conditions out there," the winner said.

With 100 metres to go Freuden's batteries were running low but he managed to have one last effort to take the win.

"I got tired at the end but I was lucky to catch the last wave in," he said.

"I stopped and I thought I better go and catch this one because I've been a surf clubbie prior to this and knew I had to get on to a wave before I crashed and burned."

The first female to finish the 2km swim was Meegan Hoare but was a close call as she finished only a couple of seconds clear of Mette Klinkers.