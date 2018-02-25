Last shout-out to Coffs kids

BE IN THE RUNNING: The bcu Coffs Tri is only a week away and there's a few events to encourage children to enter before Tuesday's cut-off.

BE IN THE RUNNING: The bcu Coffs Tri is only a week away and there's a few events to encourage children to enter before Tuesday's cut-off. NashysPix

CALLING all primary school students on the Coffs Coast. The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is only six days away and entries close on Tuesday.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of one of Coffs Harbour's largest home-grown sporting events.

All children who enter one of the Coffs Kids TRI events will receive a special event t-shirt, $20 to redeem in a bcu Scoot Savings account and a finisher's medal.

Not only is it great fun and good for their health, the kids will also be helping their schools in the running for the Scoot for Schools Cup.

There is a total of $3500 in sports vouchers up for grabs for the four schools with the highest percentage of participants (based on school size). Imagine how many basketballs that could buy.

Events on offer at the bcu Coffs Kids TRI include:

6-7 Years Aquathon (100m shallow wade, 300m run); 8-10 Years Triathlon (100m swim, 2.5km bike, 500m run); and 11-12 Years Triathlon (200m swim, 5km bike, 1km run). For those 13 and over, there is the Enticer Triathlon (300m swim, 7km bike, 2km run).

All events are held at the Jetty Foreshores on Saturday, March 3.

"Kids don't need to be experienced triathletes as the focus is on having fun and the courses are set with the aim of getting every competitor over the line,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"All that's essential is a smile, a pair of runners and a bike for the triathlon events. BMX or mountain bikes are perfectly suitable and because it's a flat course geared bikes are not required but also welcome.

"We have had entries from school students from Grafton down to Nambucca. It is great to see different-sized schools from across the region getting behind the event.”

Some of the schools with solid entry numbers who could walk away with the sports vouchers include Bishop Druitt College, StAugustine's, Sandy Beach, Christian Community, Boambee, Kororo, Mary Help, St Francis Xavier and Bellingen Primary.

Entries close on Tuesday so children and schools keen to take part in the Coffs Kids TRI and Scoot for Schools Cup are encouraged to jump online and enter before then.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI has been running since 2013when just 100 children raced around the Jetty Foreshores in the pouring rain.

"The event has grown significantly since then and we anticipate in excess of 300 entries this year,” Phillips said.

"It is encouraging to see the growth in the event from both newcomers and those returning for the sixth year running.”

For more information about the bcu Coffs Kids TRI and to enter, visit www.villagesports.com.au.