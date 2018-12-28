Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Robinson, Steven Deans, Stitch Williams, Barry Allan, Sevs and Trev Davis are taking part in a charity ride on Saturday.
Luke Robinson, Steven Deans, Stitch Williams, Barry Allan, Sevs and Trev Davis are taking part in a charity ride on Saturday. Rob Williams
News

Last ride for teen cancer battler

28th Dec 2018 1:45 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM

A CONTINGENT of up to 300 motorcycle riders will converge with another convoy near Esk this Saturday to make a dying teen's wish come true.

The young Harley enthusiast, whose family has asked to remain anonymous, will be in the Somerset region at lunchtime to greet the riders and celebrate with them.

The 15-year-old has terminal cancer and is not expected to live to see next Christmas.

Rider Barry Allan said the Ipswich group would meet at Blacksoil about 10.30am Saturday, zooming off and up the Brisbane Valley Highway about 11am.

"This is all about creating some memories for him. He loves his Harleys," Mr Allan said.

"We will have a barbecue and some drinks up in Esk along with a few raffles, but it is not really about raising money.

"Some people will also bring gifts."

cancer event editors picks esk motorcycle ride
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Local Partners