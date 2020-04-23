Menu
Catherine McIntyre will sound Last Post in the Boambee Valley on Saturday.
Catherine McIntyre will sound Last Post in the Boambee Valley on Saturday. Rachel Vercoe

News

Last Post from homes and hilltops

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Apr 2020 3:00 PM
IT'S an Anzac Day like we have never experienced. 

Instead of gathering in large groups to remember soldiers who fought in battle for our country, locals under Covid-19 restrictions will instead on Saturday morning tune in to Dawn Services on television or via online live streams.  

To keep the spirit of Anzac Day alive during these times of self-isolation, Catherine McIntyre and other musicians on the Coffs Coast will take to their driveways and hilltops  around town to sound the iconic Last Post.

"Music is a big part of supporting soldiers," Catherine said.

The movement Music for Mateship is where it all started.

Catherine McIntyre will be play The last Post on the bugle in the Boambee Valley on ANZAC day.
Catherine McIntyre will be play The last Post on the bugle in the Boambee Valley on ANZAC day. Rachel Vercoe

Brisbane man Alastair Tomkins created the initiative, calling on all brass players in Australia and New Zealand to support Anzac Day this year by sounding Last Post, observing a minute's silence, playing Rouse and bringing together the community while observing isolation protocols.

Catherine said the conductor of the Coffs City Orchestra, Tim Egan, heard of the movement and shared it with fellow musicians on the Coffs Coast.

"I've always been involved in Anzac Day and wanted to continue this year by playing in the Boambee Valley," Catherine said. 

At 6am on Saturday, Catherine will stand high in the valley on a water tank and play the iconic cavalry call in remembrance to fallen soldiers, who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Keep an ear out for other musicians playing from homes, hilltops and high points from 6am on Saturday across the Coffs Coast.

