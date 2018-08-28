Last man standing shuts the doors on video era

THE END: Shane Machen, the owner of Civic Video Andergrove, is shutting up shop.

AN END of an era is upon us as the last DVD shop in Mackay prepares to finally close its doors.

Civic Video in Andergrove has been loved by the community for decades. Every Friday night was a family affair as kids dressed in pyjamas browsed through the aisles with their parents looking for a new movie to watch. The enormous variety of lollies and snacks would be impossible to ignore on the way out.

With so many memories, there are sure to be a lot of disappointed customers who will miss their weekly trips to rent a movie - and who can blame them?

Owner Shane Machen, who has been running the store on and off for the past 26 years, says despite the DVD shop being "his life" the closure has been a long time coming.

"With the changes in technology and the internet it is just not viable to remain open," Mr Machen said.

"The industry has been in decline for the last 10 years, so every year we are watching more and more stores close."

Mr Machen said he expected to close the doors to the Oak St store some time at the end of the next four weeks and would be having a sale to coincide with the closure.

He said he was proud to have achieved his goal of being the last DVD store to remain open in Mackay and is looking forward to a well deserved break from life as a business owner.

"It was always my goal to be the last man standing and I'm happy I've achieved that," he said.

"I'm looking forward to taking some time out and getting back fishing and doing the things I love."