Last gasp issues costly for Quinn

An issue that stopped Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn returning to the service park at the end of the National Capital Rally has seen him drop to third on the Australian Rally Championship driver's points table.

ELECTRICAL issues between the final stage and the service park has cost local rally driver Nathan Quinn dearly.

Having endured punctured tyres early on Sunday which cost him any chance of winning the National Capital Rally in Canberra, Quinn recovered well to win two of the final three stages before he was struck by misfortune.

His Mitsubishi Exo IX was unable to get back to the service park at the end of the rally resulting in him being stripped of 26 valuable Australian Rally Championship points he would've had in the bag had he been able to return.

The loss of those points means Quinn now sits 46 points behind ARC leader and the weekend's winner Harry Bates instead of only 20.

The result was particularly disappointing for the Coffs Coast Rally Team who'd worked hard on the car leading up to the event to produce more power.

On the first of the the two days it looked like the work had done the trick.

Quinn was trailing Bates by only 16 seconds after the opening day.

He went to Canberra planning to drive conservatively to protect his championship lead but Quinn admitted being part of such a tight competition led to the driving juices pumping a little too freely.

"We thought for a minute there we might have had a chance of winning today so the red haze took over," he said.

"But Harry drove really well, he did some great times and to be honest he deserves to win in his home event, as will I when I do my home event."