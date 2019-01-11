Last drinks for violent patrons

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Three patrons have been listed on the new Barred from One Barred From All register.

THREE troublemakers have been listed on the new 'Barred from One Barred from All' licensed venue register since the scheme was introduced in early December.

All three patrons were violent towards staff and/or fellow customers and one damaged property after being asked to leave due to their level of intoxication.

The system was introduced by the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord and includes restaurants, clubs, pubs and bottle shops from Sawtell up to Red Rock and out to Glenreagh.

The three who've now been placed on the register will be barred from the 30 licensed venues that are members of the Accord for the next 12 months.

Director of the accord Harry Barry says it's all about improving communication from venue to venue and with the police.

"There are repeat offenders in all communities and the idea is that every venue should know who those bad apples are."

"It's a system that's been used in other regions with great effect," Mr Barry said.

Information is passed onto police who issue a notice informing the person they've been listed on the register.

The strategy was trialled for six months before being put into place last month in preparation for the busy summer period.

The three incidents that led to the patrons being place on the register occurred on December 15, 16 and on January 8 and all three are local residents.