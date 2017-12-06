Menu
Login
News

Last drinks at health facilities for sugary sippers

END DAYS: Health warnings sees the end of sugary drink sales in Mid North Coast health facilities by December 31.
END DAYS: Health warnings sees the end of sugary drink sales in Mid North Coast health facilities by December 31.

FROM December 31 finding a sugary drink at health facilities run by Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) will be mission impossible.

Sugary drinks will be replaced by healthier food and drink choices following the decision announced in June by NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, to introduce the Healthy Choices in Health Facilities policy.

MNCLHD chief executive Stewart Dowrick said it was important to lead by example.

"We aim to take leadership in making healthy choices easier for our staff and community,” he said.

"As a health service we need to ensure food and drink choices offered for sale in our facilities support the important healthy eating advice being given to patients and the community.”

Research shows half of all Australians consume more sugar than recommended and sugary drinks contribute to overweight and obesity.

Changes will be seen in coming weeks to the types of drinks offered in vending machines, cafes and other retail outlets.

Drinks that will no longer be sold include soft drinks, some flavoured waters, fruit drinks, cordials, iced teas, energy drinks and sports drinks.

More information may be found at www.health.nsw.gov.au/heal　

Topics:  healthy choices in health facilities policy mid north coast local health district mnclhd nsw chief health officer dr kerry chant stewart dowrick sugary drinks replaced

Coffs Coast Advocate
Supermoon sinks the boat ramp pontoon

Supermoon sinks the boat ramp pontoon

Coffs Harbour City Council said the pontoon at the boat ramp will be replaced next week.

Origin camps on the North Coast brought to an end

The NSW Blues enjoyed training camps at Coffs Harbour's Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from 2014 to 2016.

New Blues coach prefers pre-Origin training camps to be in Sydney.

Employer vote may see more Catholic teacher action

VOICES HEARD: Teachers from local Catholic schools hold a stop work meeting at C.ex Coffs.

Vote outcome could see Catholic teacher increase industrial action

Backpackers can pick up more jobs, other than picking

OPPORTUNITY: Costa's Sarah Willder (second from left) at an induction section with new workers who have come from Caloundra in Queensland, and countries including France and Scotland.

Berry industry offers more opportunities for backpackers

Local Partners