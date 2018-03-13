Last days to nominate for state training recognition

NOMINATIONS for the 2018 NSW Training Awards close this Friday.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, urges local employers, group training organisations and vocational trainers to nominate deserving apprentices for their special talents.

"I want to make sure our best apprentices are recognised for their skills and efforts and given a chance to compete at these prestigious awards in September,” he said.

"Training an apprentice, trainee or student for their future career is exciting and rewarding.

"Nominating an individual or organisation for an award will show pride in their achievements and your commitment to their training.”

Students may be nominated if they complete or are due to complete their apprenticeship or traineeship between October 1, 2017, September 30, 2018.

Lodge nominations now at www.training.nsw.gov.au/training_awards/