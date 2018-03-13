Menu
SKILLS DISPLAYED: Top quality apprentices and trainees deserve recognition. monkeybusinessimages
News

Last days to nominate for state training recognition

Greg White
by
13th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

NOMINATIONS for the 2018 NSW Training Awards close this Friday.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, urges local employers, group training organisations and vocational trainers to nominate deserving apprentices for their special talents.

"I want to make sure our best apprentices are recognised for their skills and efforts and given a chance to compete at these prestigious awards in September,” he said.

"Training an apprentice, trainee or student for their future career is exciting and rewarding.

"Nominating an individual or organisation for an award will show pride in their achievements and your commitment to their training.”

Students may be nominated if they complete or are due to complete their apprenticeship or traineeship between October 1, 2017, September 30, 2018.

Lodge nominations now at www.training.nsw.gov.au/training_awards/

apprenticeships member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw training awards traineeships
Coffs Coast Advocate
SÉBASTIEN Ogier won Rally Guanajuato Mexico for the fourth time on Sunday afternoon to regain the lead of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Come inside Excel Property Agency's property pick of the week

'Mini-makeover' to offer tourists preview of CBD transformation.

Ferniehirst books a spot in Randwick's Country Championships Final.

