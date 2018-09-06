Last days to enter Bendigo Bank Running Festival

CRUISE CONTROL: The countdown is on for Sunday's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

CRUISE CONTROL: The countdown is on for Sunday's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival. Nashyspix

TIME is running out to enter Coffs Harbour's Bendigo Bank Running Festival with online entries closing this Friday at 5pm.

Late entries are available on Saturday at the Coffs Harbour Showground, but will incur a $10 late fee.

Steve Moneghetti, marathon legend, and one of Australia's favourite runners is returning as the event ambassador and will be participating in all four events, while chatting to competitors and offering tips along the way.

Event director Noel Phillips expects to see many locals on the podium on Sunday.

"Jess Dougherty from Woolgoolga is currently in great form and looking a firm favourite to take out the half marathon while the male field is wide open,” he said.

Korora's Craig Parsons, who won 5km event in both 2016 and 2017 is returning to see what he is capable of over the longer 10km distance.

Woolgoolga's Michelle Pearson, the current female record holder of Coffs Harbour's parkrun event, is also running extremely well.

After recently competing at the national cross-country titles, 14-year-old Olissa Onley is in excellent form and looking like a hot favorite to take out the 5km event, which she won in 2017.

All ages are welcome, with the oldest entrant, 83-year-old Thomas Holbut from Toormina taking part in the 10km distance.

All events in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival start and finish at the Coffs Harbour Showground and include the Beachside Radiology Half Marathon, Mike Blewitt Ford 10km Fun Run, Southern Cross University 5km Fun Run and the Key Employment 3km Family Fun Run/Walk.

To register, or for more information, go to villagesports.com.au