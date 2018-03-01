The end for the Brelsford Park grandstand draws near

WEE WHILE: Construction of the amenities block should only take four weeks due to new technology.

WEE WHILE: Construction of the amenities block should only take four weeks due to new technology. Coffs Coast Advocate

BETTER have a final look at a piece of Coffs Harbour history as the Brelsford Park grandstand is just days away from demolition.

It's the next step as the iconic ground moves closer to becoming a quality, vibrant, community hub.

The council's City Prosperity Group Leader, Nikki Greenwood, said the Coffs Harbour City Centre 2031 Masterplan acknowledged Brelsford Park's past history as an open green space and reserve for the local community.

"We look forward to finally delivering this new public amenity which will enhance the space for community use and iconic events such as Coffs Coast Carols," she said.

Artist's impression of the new amenities block at Brelsford Park, Coffs Harbour. Coffs Harbour City Council

Work on new four-cubicle amenities will begin in May with building expected to be complete in four weeks thanks to an innovative prefabricated design.

Connecting footpaths and landscaping around the new amenities will also be installed as part of the overall vision for a revitalised community space.

During construction temporary portable toilets will be located on site.

Accessible toilets are also available at nearby Fitzroy Oval - the Old Camp Yaam Nguura Jalumgal, the Community Village, Castle Street and Coffs Central.

Future additions to Brelsford Park under the masterplan include a second amenity block near the skate park, an amphitheatre, event space with seating and a water play zone.

While the grandstand's days are numbered, planning allows preservation of its heritage.

Prior to demolition it will be photographed and the dedication plaque salvaged.

The grandstand was opened by Coffs Harbour Shire President, GAE Hannaford, on November 12, 1966.

It was closed to the public in 2015 for structural safety reasons.

Those wishing to contribute to capturing the history of Brelsford Park may upload relevant photos, videos, stories and news articles to haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/BrelsfordPark

Contact Coffs Harbour City Council on 6648 4839.