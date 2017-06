CARTOON CAPERS: The Bald Archy is in Coffs until Sunday.

ONE look on the walls at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery will tell you what all the sniggering on City Hill has been about for the past few weeks.

The Bald Archy has been in Coffs as part of the illustrious regional tour of this popular annual exhibition.

Your last chance to see this collection of larrikin humour and cheeky portrayals of pollies and personalities and to laugh out loud is Sunday.

Bunker Cartoon Gallery is open seven days for $5 admission. Learn more at www.baldarchy.com.au.