Last chance for festival tickets

FOR the fourth year running, the Bello Winter Music Festival have sold out of Saturday tickets with the rest quickly going out the door.

On Thursday, July 12 until Sunday, July 15, the Bello Winter Music Festival will present a deluge of top notch national and international music as well as street performance, market stalls, workshops, New Orleans style street parade and more.

With over 90 acts attending, the simultaneous Bello LeaF Festival, the legendary Magic Bus and the pop-up Festival Marketplace there is still plenty of opportunity to get amongst the creative atmosphere.

"We're always trying to add new and interesting elements to the event,” festival general manager Maggie Quirk said.

"This year the Bellingen Showground Main Pavilion will become a new venue on Saturday and Sunday; The Bellingen Growers' Markets will host a special festival concert featuring Rebecca Ireland on Saturday morning; Kombu Wholefoods will see the introduction of a footpath stage out the front of the store; 2bbb FM will conduct their live broadcast from People Of Coffee courtyard and Hyde Bellingen will become an official festival venue on festival Saturday.

"On the eco side of things, the event is moving toward a waste free festival with reusable cups being introduced in the festival bar at the Memorial Hall.”

Top picks for not to be missed acts include rap/jazz fusionists, Astro Travellers; Tasmania's Aussie twanged lyricist, Maddy Jane; the brooding Dave Dondero, the notorious Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, Lior, Caiti Baker and Justin Townes Earle.

Venues throughout Bellingen are bracing for another sell-out crowd as festival organisers tie up the last loose ends before kick off.

Tickets and line up can be found at bellowintermusic.com