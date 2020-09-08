Drug ‘culinary consultant’ gets one last chance

An ex-bikie, who a judge described as a "culinary consultant" to a father-and-son enterprise cooking party drugs, has walked free after pleading guilty to producing MDA.

Mark Adrian Mitchell, 41, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to two counts of producing MDA, after he assisted two commercial operations in 2017.

MDA is similar to MDMA, with additional hallucinatory effects, Crown Prosecutor Steve Dickson said today.

The court heard Mitchell became involved in the drug trade while serving a suspended sentence for extortion and grievous bodily harm.

During the period of the offending, Mitchell began advising father-and-son drug peddlers in their MDA production operation, run out of a Gold Coast garage.

Judge William Everson said Mitchell had acted as a "MDA culinary consultant", giving advice to the pair about methods, ingredients and ways to fund the drug operation.

Mark Mitchell was sentenced today for drug charges.

The man was also involved in a separate drug production operating between September and October of 2017, which one police raid found could have produced up to 78kg MDA.

Mitchell, who has been on bail since July last year, now builds sheds and kit homes, the court heard.

Judge Everson sentenced Mitchell to five years jail for producing dangerous drugs.

He was released immediately after spending almost two years on remand.

Judge Everson said this was "the last big break" Mitchell would get.

"I hope your current business isn't just a front for another criminal enterprise," he added.

Judge Everson said Mitchell had "done it all" in regards to his "unsavoury" criminal history.

"He's done lots and lots of property offending, his violent offending in Queensland extends to grievous bodily harm, we've got extortion … fabricating evidence, lots and lots of fraud and then production of a dangerous drug.

"He's really ticked every box of being a hardened criminal."

Originally published as Last chance for drug 'culinary consultant'