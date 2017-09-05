24°
News

Last call: Who's going to Port Douglas?

Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas.
Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas. Mark Lane

MAKING time for your loved one among the "life tsunami" of kids' needs, work, household chores and budget restraints can sometimes seem impossible.

But dream no more!

The Coffs Coast Advocate this week is giving you the chance to win your own escape.

This is your chance to line up the babysitter or in-laws to look after the precious brood while you and your paramour escape to tropical Port Douglas.

The Advocate is offering one lucky couple the chance to rekindle the passion in the Romantic Getaway competition.

Enter by clicking here. 

Relax in your room at the QT Port Douglas.
Relax in your room at the QT Port Douglas. Mark Lane

The prize, worth to a maximum of $3888, includes airfares from some locations, four nights' accommodation at the QT Port Douglas, welcome cocktails, daily breakfast for two adults, two spa treatments at spaQ, a Flames of the Forest dinner experience (wear comfy pants, it is six courses), a catamaran cruise and return airport transfers from Cairns.

Enjoy a drink at the Estilo cocktail bar in the QT Port Douglas.
Enjoy a drink at the Estilo cocktail bar in the QT Port Douglas. Perrin Clarke

Enter by clicking here. The draw takes place on Friday.

 

Relax in the accommodation at the QT Port Douglas.
Relax in the accommodation at the QT Port Douglas. Contributed

Related Items

Topics:  coffs coast advocate competition draw port douglas qt reader competition

Coffs Coast Advocate
Customer feedback mixed on new check outs

Customer feedback mixed on new check outs

'I love the store, always have, but this new business of having the check outs in the middle is just stupid and inconvenient'

Single mum and former refugee a national winner

WELL DONE: Jolie Kaja has proven an inspiring winner after receiving a national education award.

Jolie Kaja proves to be an inspiring winner.

Readers' vote is in on the best fish and chips

YUM FOR ALL: Seagulls having a chat over a meal of fish and chips at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Advocate's readers votes tallied for best fish and chips in town.

Local area is one of Australia's most popular for retirees

RETIREMENT: Over-65s love Nambucca Heads

Over-65s love this neighbourhood

Local Partners