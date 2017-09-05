Last call: Who's going to Port Douglas?

Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas.

MAKING time for your loved one among the "life tsunami" of kids' needs, work, household chores and budget restraints can sometimes seem impossible.

But dream no more!

The Coffs Coast Advocate this week is giving you the chance to win your own escape.

This is your chance to line up the babysitter or in-laws to look after the precious brood while you and your paramour escape to tropical Port Douglas.

The Advocate is offering one lucky couple the chance to rekindle the passion in the Romantic Getaway competition.

Relax in your room at the QT Port Douglas. Mark Lane

The prize, worth to a maximum of $3888, includes airfares from some locations, four nights' accommodation at the QT Port Douglas, welcome cocktails, daily breakfast for two adults, two spa treatments at spaQ, a Flames of the Forest dinner experience (wear comfy pants, it is six courses), a catamaran cruise and return airport transfers from Cairns.

Enjoy a drink at the Estilo cocktail bar in the QT Port Douglas. Perrin Clarke

Enter by clicking here. The draw takes place on Friday.