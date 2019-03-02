Aussies seal sevens quarters spot ahead of Fiji showdown

Australia have sealed their place in the Las Vegas quarter-finals ahead of their showdown with Fiji.

Australia have sealed their place in the Las Vegas quarter-finals ahead of their showdown with Fiji.

AUSTRALIA have progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's world rugby sevens leg in Las Vegas after they defeated Wales and Scotland on the opening day of action.

They will take on Fiji in their final pool match on Sunday morning at 6.52am AEDT, hoping to lock up top spot in Pool D.

The Australians began their campaign on Friday in the US with thumping 26-0 victory over Wales.

Captain Lewis Holland and Brandon Quinn crossed for tries in the first half before Henry Hutchison and John Porch scored five pointers after the break.

It was a tougher test against Scotland but Australia prevailed 24-12 after the scores were locked at half-time.

Hutchison and Jeral Skelton scored tries in the opening half before Scotland's Max McFarland and Gavin Lowe responded.

Porch then got over the line twice to seal Australia's place in the last eight.

"We played really well in the first game and continued that," coach Tim Walsh said.

Australia will play Fiji in their final pool match on Saturday, with top spot up for grabs after the Pacific Islanders' wins over Scotland, 36-12, and Wales, 33-14.

The last-eight showdowns will be played on Saturday.

Super Rugby, The Rugby Championship, 6 Nations, and World Rugby Sevens. Get it all on Foxtel