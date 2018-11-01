‘Typical Aussie bloke’ killed in plane crash

Two people have died when a light recreational aircraft crashed into a paddock. Picture: TNV

A 20-YEAR-OLD described as a loveable larrikin who was "always up for a yarn and a beer" is one of two young men who died when their plane crashed in the state's southwest yesterday.

Kayden Cullinan and Nick Walters, both 20, were killed when the two-seater ultralight aircraft they were travelling in ploughed into paddocks shortly after takeoff 50 kilometres north of Wentworth about 3.30pm

Kayden Cullinan has been described as “just brilliant”.

It is understood the pair were working together on Mr Cullinan's family property before the Eurofox model plane went down.

Mr Cullinan's father, Jason, said his family has been left shattered following his son's death.

He described Kayden as "a larrikin" and "just brilliant".

"He loved his family," he said.

Daniel Farrow, who was a close friend of Kayden's, said he would miss his mate who he had shared a special bond with in recent years.

"We worked together, drank together, travelled together and for a while lived together," he said.

"He was just a typical Aussie bloke - full of laughter, always up for a yarn and a beer.

"I'll miss my brother, that's what I'll miss the most."

Mr Walters grew up in Wentworth and was remembered as a popular young man.

Lisa Frost, whose son was close friends with Mr Walters, said he would be sorely missed.

"It's a shock," she said.

"He was a nice boy. He came over to play pool and enjoy our company. My son came and told me this morning - he's quite upset."

Police and fire crews were called to the flaming crash site. Picture: TNV

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and will be assisted by Recreational Aviation Australia, which is the governing body for ultralight plans.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The tragedy came just hours after another two men were killed when their gyrocopter slammed into a paddock in Orange.

Police have been in contact with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau in relation to both incidents.

Nick Walters was remembered as a popular young man.