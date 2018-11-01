Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have died when a light recreational aircraft crashed into a paddock. Picture: TNV
Two people have died when a light recreational aircraft crashed into a paddock. Picture: TNV
News

‘Typical Aussie bloke’ killed in plane crash

by Derrick Krusche, Sam McBeath and Marnie Cohen
1st Nov 2018 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD described as a loveable larrikin who was "always up for a yarn and a beer" is one of two young men who died when their plane crashed in the state's southwest yesterday.

Kayden Cullinan and Nick Walters, both 20, were killed when the two-seater ultralight aircraft they were travelling in ploughed into paddocks shortly after takeoff 50 kilometres north of Wentworth about 3.30pm

Kayden Cullinan has been described as “just brilliant”.
Kayden Cullinan has been described as “just brilliant”.

It is understood the pair were working together on Mr Cullinan's family property before the Eurofox model plane went down.

Mr Cullinan's father, Jason, said his family has been left shattered following his son's death.

He described Kayden as "a larrikin" and "just brilliant".

"He loved his family," he said.

Daniel Farrow, who was a close friend of Kayden's, said he would miss his mate who he had shared a special bond with in recent years.

"We worked together, drank together, travelled together and for a while lived together," he said.

 

 

"He was just a typical Aussie bloke - full of laughter, always up for a yarn and a beer.

"I'll miss my brother, that's what I'll miss the most."

Mr Walters grew up in Wentworth and was remembered as a popular young man.

Lisa Frost, whose son was close friends with Mr Walters, said he would be sorely missed.

"It's a shock," she said.

"He was a nice boy. He came over to play pool and enjoy our company. My son came and told me this morning - he's quite upset."

 

Police and fire crews were called to the flaming crash site. Picture: TNV
Police and fire crews were called to the flaming crash site. Picture: TNV

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and will be assisted by Recreational Aviation Australia, which is the governing body for ultralight plans.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The tragedy came just hours after another two men were killed when their gyrocopter slammed into a paddock in Orange.

Police have been in contact with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau in relation to both incidents.

Nick Walters was remembered as a popular young man.
Nick Walters was remembered as a popular young man.
Two people on board the plane died at the scene. Picture: TNV
Two people on board the plane died at the scene. Picture: TNV
nsw orange plane crash

Top Stories

    Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    premium_icon Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    News The body of a man found deceased in the back of a ute west of Coffs Harbour last month in rather bizarre circumstances has been identified.

    • 1st Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Gas leaks prompts mass evacuation at Toormina schools

    premium_icon Gas leaks prompts mass evacuation at Toormina schools

    News A gas leak evacuated schools at Toormina this morning.

    Take control of wild dogs

    premium_icon Take control of wild dogs

    News Spring into wild dog action plan.

    • 1st Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    Man charged with murder over shooting death

    Man charged with murder over shooting death

    Crime A 43-year-old man will appear in court today charged with murder.

    Local Partners