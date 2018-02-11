Large tree fall blamed on wasp's nest and loose harness

A COFFS Harbour man has suspected spinal injuries after enduring a large fall from a tree while working interstate.

The 37 year-old arborist was removing branches around power lines in Shepparton where it's believed he's disturbed a nest of wasps.

The man harnessed in at the time, but it appeared the harness had come loose as he tried to avoid the nest.

Shepparton police Sergeant Mark Washington said it's believed the man moved to a different location after disturbing the wasps and the harness gave way during that manouvre.

"He's fallen down the bank," Sgt Washington said.

"He was harnessed in at the time and it appears the harness has come loose, so investigations are continuing in relation to that.''

It took emergency crews almost two hours to retrieve the man from the bank, and he was then transported to hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.