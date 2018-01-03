Menu
Large tides heighten risk of swimming in creeks

CREEK DANGER: Lifeguards warned tidal flows at creek mouths were a risk, especially during outgoing tides which could sweep out swimmers.
LIFEGUARDS are warning swimmers of heightened risks when swimming in creeks with large tides forecast until the weekend.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguard team leader Greg Hackfath said the tides of about two metres were expected to last until Friday.

He said there was a greater risk for water-goers in creeks in Coffs Harbour, Red Rock, Boambee and Bonville rather than beaches.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the largest high tide tomorrow will reach 2.02m tomorrow, 1.93m on Friday, 1.8m on Saturday and 1.64m on Sunday.

Mr Hackfath said a lot water was forced in and out of creeks depending on the tide phase, which could sweep swimmer out to sea on the outgoing tide.

He said fallen trees along the southern bank of Coffs Creek added further danger when submerged.

Mr Hackfath said the Coffs Harbour City Council was waiting on a permit from Crowned Lands to remove the trees.

On the beach fronts, Mr Hackfath said "rips can be more powerful" during the large tides.

But he said sand banks would remain largely unchanged because of the fine grain sand along the Coffs Coast.

 

Water from the high tide also flooded the low lying Ocean Parade road which goes under the railway bridge at the mouth of Coffs Creek.

Motorists could be seen driving through the saltwater on Wednesday.

Coffs Harbour SES Acting Unit Controller Rebecca Gill said you'd be "silly" to drive through it.

"There's no way I'd be driving through saltwater," she said.

