Large number of cyclists registered for Cycle Challenge

5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HIT THE ROAD: More than 500 cyclists have registered to ride in the c.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge tomorrow.
HIT THE ROAD: More than 500 cyclists have registered to ride in the c.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge tomorrow.

TOMORROW morning will see more than 500 cyclists of all ages and abilities converge on Geoff King Motors Park for the annual C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge.

WHILE the low level flyers who attack the 100km ride that takes the peleton down to Nambucca Heads and back is a highlight, organisers are thrilled with the number of families who've enetered into the 10km family ride.

"We'll have more than 50 families riding together which is terrific," event manager Phil Price said.

Another group expected to have a large contingent of riders is the Dorrigo/Urunga/Bellingen Bicycle User Group (DUBBUG) who will have riders in the 100km and 60km rides.

Organisers are encouraging families living along the route to get out onto the footpath and replicate the Tour de France spectators by cheering on the riders.

Cyclists will pedal the various Challenge routes between 7.30am through to 12.30pm tomorrow.

All up there's five rides throughout the morning, the 10km family ride as well as the 20km, 40km, 60km and 100km rides.

Rides will start at Geoff King Motors Park and cycling south on Hogbin Dr to Sawtell Rd roundabout, where riders will take a lefthand turn and head down through Sawtell.

The route for the 100km ride goes east along Lyons Rd to the Butterfly House, then south onto Pine Creek Way through Bonville, onto Raleigh Village and then merging onto the old Pacific Hwy before heading south through Urunga, past Hungry Head and Valla Beach turn-offs onto the Boggy Creek Rd roundabout at Nambucca Heads.

Riders from four states and almost 100 different postcodes will be joining hundreds of local riders at the Challenge, including a number of riders with a disability using hand cycles.

The Challenge, sponsored by the C.ex Group and McDonalds and organised by the Coffs City Rotary Club, is an annual community ride with all proceeds being donated back to community and Rotary charities.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast cycle challenge coffs harbour cycling

