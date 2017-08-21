21°
Opinion

Large lured sharks are lurking off our beaches

21st Aug 2017 6:30 AM
A shark can be seen in the lower right corner, paling in comparison to the size of the whale and its calf.
A shark can be seen in the lower right corner, paling in comparison to the size of the whale and its calf.

MY son and his friends were surfing at South Sawtell, when they were chased in by a six and a half foot shark.

Later on, again at Sawtell, another shark was spotted that being approximately three metres long.

Apparently, the (Department of Primary Industries) has allowed drum lines to be placed too close to shore, close to where people are surfing.

These drum lines contain large amounts of food, to entice the sharks in.

These are then supposedly caught and tagged, then taken further out to sea.

How the Smart Shark Drum Lines work in helping researchers to tag sharks.
How the Smart Shark Drum Lines work in helping researchers to tag sharks.

With the hot weather about to hit this coastal region, these drum lines have been placed in a few locations around Sawtell as mentioned, and main beach Sawtell, and Coffs as well.

It is of grave concern that these surfers have called someone possibly responsible, in an attempt to remedy the situation i.e. placing the drum lines much further out to sea, and not near swimmers and surfers.

Although the Department of Fisheries would be contacted, however, by the time this happens, or even 'if' this happens, will someone be attacked?

After all, luring sharks in with bait, seems detrimental to human life.

Please would your newspaper feature this story, so this dangerous situation is rectified.

Mr. & Mrs. Tate, Bellingen

 

The Coffs Coast village of Ulong.
The Coffs Coast village of Ulong.

Garbage truck men the kings of Ulong

NO day of the week is as important in Ulong as Friday - garbage truck day.

My three-year-old grandson is up from 6am to catch the first of the trucks emptying his bins, and then its down to shop to get a coffee for the green waste driver who arrives around 7am. 　

Everyone in our small village knows that no one gets served before the garbage truck man - he is king.

and what a special man he is.

He knows how special this day is for this little child and every week he greets him with a wave and a smile - well done (Coffs Coast Waste services) on employing such kind and friendly staff - your kind employee makes my grandson's entire week.

Carol Cleary

Ulong General Store

 

 

Word of mouth is the best business

IT feels good to recommend a local business, especially when that local business deserves the praise.

With summer zooming in (33 degrees on Wednesday, August 17) my thoughts turned to tinting the windows of my little car.

On the phone I got several quotes that had an astonishing range, from near $400 to $250 and in between.

This tinting is not the same from place to place but it certainly does not require such a variation in price, and it certainly did not need the 'bad mouthing' that one very expensive tinter gave the others, which really means that this one is not getting the work that the others get.

I settled for End Rust and Brad and the boys gave me a very reasonable deal, and an excellent bit of workmanship.

Well worth the visit.

Peter Rake, Coffs Harbour since 1964

 

Human brain is a marvel of the mind

BRAIN Injury Awareness Week is a national initiative, which aims to raise awareness and to assist in the prevention of incidence of brain injury.

The 2017 national awareness week will be devoted to advancing the recognition of brain injury in Australia, particularly in the military.

Acquired brain injuries have been referred to as an invisible injury and as a society, we don't spend a lot of time talking about the implications they can have on a person's life.

I have represented many current and former service personnel who have been severely impacted by an unforeseen accident while on duty and understand just how important it is for all Australians to join the conversation to shed light on brain injuries.　　

Slater and Gordon has partnered with Brain Injury Australia (BIA) to build awareness, increase support and improve development opportunities for people living with brain injuries.

We must continue to raise awareness of acquired brain injuries in the military and beyond to ensure the hundreds of thousands of Australians living with a brain injury are given a voice.

Brian Briggs

Slater and Gordon National Military Compensation Expert

 

Debate over caged hens and egg production.
Debate over caged hens and egg production.

Spare a thought for the animals in food production

BILL Buckless makes some ridiculous comments in response to my recent letter. He suggests that dairy cows want to get pregnant every year because they have an "insatiable urge" to mate.

(Criticism of RSPCA was unfair and unjust, 16/8)

The reality is that dairy cows never even see a bull to mate with because they are generally artificially inseminated.

What's more, the continual theft of their newborn calves causes them immense mental anguish.

Bill's response to my statement that all male chicks produced by the egg industry are minced up alive or gassed on day one of their lives is that wild birds are killed gruesomely by predators every day.

So, because some birds kill for their survival we should kill millions more birds simply because we like the taste of birds eggs?

Where's the logic - or compassion - in this? 　　

Jenny Moxham

Coffs Harbour Council Chambers. Photo: Rob Wright/ Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Council Chambers. Photo: Rob Wright/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Is there a need for a third council chambers in living memory?

I AM concerned by the council's proposal to build new Council Chambers in conjunction with a Library and Art Gallery on the former Salvation Army site in Gordon Street.

New Council Chambers were constructed in Vernon Street in 1964.

It was a beautiful modern building with a clock tower and adjoining Civic Centre.

By 1985 Council staffing facilities needed to be expanded, but the footings of the building were inadequate for two storey construction.

When the present chambers were constructed in 1985, we were assured by our city founding fathers that this enduring edifice would cater for our long term future needs.

The whole design was prepared in readiness for at least one additional level, with services "shovel ready" to expand.

From street level the grey stripe below the parapet of the next level floor is clearly visible and the lift/stairwell access to service the next level is already functional.

Matching bricks were carefully stockpiled at our City Council's depot to ensure aesthetic continuity.

What shortcomings were found to cause council to abandon this far- sighted, futuristic plan?

And what is the future purpose of the present chambers, in a CBD carrying a high commercial vacancy rate?

Our Civic Centre was demolished some 27 years ago, with firm promises of a replacement building.

Subsequent community campaigns for the replacement of our Civic Centre, together with a growing need for multifunctional theatre facilities, continue to fall on deaf ears within Council.

Surely these are more culturally compatible functions that would harmonise with the proposed Library and Art Gallery, thereby creating a Cultural Centre worthy of our city.

Tom Strickland OAM.

 

When will the Federal Government commit funding to a Pacific Hwy Bypass of Coffs Harbour?
When will the Federal Government commit funding to a Pacific Hwy Bypass of Coffs Harbour?

Why is The Advocate campaigning for a bypass?

DEAR editor, I feel The Coffs Coast Advocate's continued campaigning over many years for government to grant Coffs Harbour a Pacific Highway Bypass will be to the detriment of the city.

Having read The Advocate over the past decade it is evident The Advocate is driving an agenda to have the Federal Government commit to this astronomically priced project.

Coffs Harbour will be in a privileged position next year of being the last city after Macksville to still have the M1 National Motorway running through its city centre.

Our motels, service stations, fast food outlets, shopping centres and attractions like The Big Banana all benefit from interstate traffic passing through Coffs Harbour.

My observation is towns and cities bypassed by The Pacific Highway are hurting Advocate.

Look at Woolgoolga, Urunga, Port Macquarie and Kempsey.

I think the heart is in the right place with every story you write on the Pacific Highway bypass just not the head.

Peter Bridges

 

Editor's Note:

Thanks for sharing your opinion with us Peter. The $1-billion Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass is certainly the most topical news issue our readers raise with the newspaper on a weekly basis.

State Government-funded planning for the bypass is well underway and as a voice of the Coffs Harbour community we are persistently asking questions of the Federal Government as to when a funding commitment will be made on what has been named a project of national significance by Infrastructure Australia.

As a news agency we feel The Advocate is acting in the best interests of the Coffs Harbour community.

Matt Deans, Editor

 

Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa while a bemused George Brandis looks on
Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa while a bemused George Brandis looks on

On Hanson's Burqa wearing stunt in Parliament　

I AM not an advocate of Ms Hanson and her policies, but she has made me think.　

I believe a woman has the right to wear whatever she wishes, within the constraints of our socially acceptable norms and time and place. 　

So I accept that I can't wear a hat and sunglasses into my bank, even though I am susceptible to sun cancer, because it could be a disguise for a bank robber. 　

Nor am I adverse to any type of head-scarf or head covering no matter who wears it, especially in the Australian climate.　

But I do wonder and question the purpose of the burqa and the psychology behind its use.　 　

Do the wearers of the burqa cover their bodies to the extreme for traditional purposes - i.e. to protect from wind and sand in desert climates?　

Or perhaps their religion or their male relatives mandate it's use?　Or is it by choice?　

The first would seem sensible in Middle Eastern environments, the second would suggest they are property and denied their right to choose what they wear.　

But if wearers do have a choice, are they merely trying to maintain their cultural values, give themselves a unique unidentifiable identity, which would suggest attention seeking, or do they feel so different from the rest of the community that they are compelled to cover themselves?　 　　

If any woman wishes to develop all her potential such as her ability to communicate in all forms of expression, to speak freely, socialise, sing, dance, play a musical instrument, play a sport or whatever, she would be severely restricted by a complete body covering.　

Her full capacity for human expression and a unique identity is denied. 　

If we all wore burqas our social and physical uniqueness would be severely diminished. 　

If I were to wear a bag on my head with holes for eyes, I am sure my family would question my psychological status, but then I am not from a culture where this is seen as "normal".　

Women in this society have the right to choose and most choose not to be lesser mortals and have their lives limited, whether by tradition, mandate or choice.　

So don't ban the burqa, but educate - the disadvantages of this practice are obvious.　

In time, the wearers will also realize this and partake in the benefits that the freedoms of this society offers all women irrespective of race colour or creed.

Lynette Hyde

Toormina

 

National debate continues over the wearing of burqas in Australia.
National debate continues over the wearing of burqas in Australia.

Hanson's act was a question of women's rights

A LOT of muslim women throughout the world would admire Pauline Hanson for wearing the burqa into parliament as a protest to make the point that it should be banned, like those hapless women in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia who are forced to wear it.

Congratulations to Pauline Hanson for standing up for the rights of women.

Bob Vinnicombe

 

 

VIEW women in the Coffs Harbour area will be welcoming in the spring by joining together for morning tea at 10.30am on Friday, September 1.
VIEW women in the Coffs Harbour area will be welcoming in the spring by joining together for morning tea at 10.30am on Friday, September 1.

Share the greatest VIEW of this great community

VIEW women in the Coffs Harbour area will be welcoming in the Spring by joining together for morning tea at 10.30am on Friday, September 1.

Some of us will "Walk with VIEW" to our venue in the centre of town near The Smith Family Retail Store in City Square - between Harbour Drive and Park Avenue Lane near the Woolworths carpark.

You might just catch us as we will be wearing our VIEW colours of purple, teal and white.

If you would like to know what VIEW is about, please come and ask us.

Perhaps you would like to join us for a cuppa and think about coming to our monthly meetings to make friends with women in our region, and to learn about how we help The Smith Family.

VIEW is Voice, Interests and Education of Women and is open to ladies of all ages. We have six clubs, two of which meet in the evenings which seem to better suit working women.

Most of our clubs sponsor student's on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.

Sponsorship assists disadvantaged Australian children with their education with a long term goal of seeing them find success at school and eventually in the workplace.

"Many voices, one VIEW, making a difference". To find out more please contact Lesley on 6658 9806.

Lesley Carroll

Zone Councillor, NM02

Coffs Coast Advocate

A FAMILY GUTTED: Girlfriend beats kids to $350k inheritance

A FAMILY GUTTED: Girlfriend beats kids to $350k inheritance

DANIEL Leverton was just 40 years old when he died suddenly, leaving behind two young daughters.

