BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning.
News

Large hailstones set to bear down across region

Jasmine Minhas
by
24th Oct 2018 2:15 PM

LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are forecast to bear down across the region within the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several inland areas including Dorrigo.

People in parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, North West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands could be affected.

An update will be issued at 5pm this afternoon.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

-Move your car under cover or away from trees.

-Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

-Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

-Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

-Unplug computers and appliances.

-Avoid using the phone during the storm.

-Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

-For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

