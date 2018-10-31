Large croc spotted in shipping channel

A LARGE crocodile has been spotted swimming across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Cairns Esplanade.

The crocodile, estimated to be about 3m, was seen about 6.30am moving through the calm water.

An onlooker said two men had been rowing in the same area about 20 minutes prior.

A large crocodile swims across the Trinity Inlet shipping channel heading towards the Esplanade. Photo taken from Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

It comes after two crocodiles have been removed from Far North waters in recent months.

A 2.85m female crocodile was removed from Chinaman Creek in Cairns on September 5, by private contractors.

Another crocodile, a 1.6m male, was removed from the Barron River on September 11.

A total of 10 crocodile sightings have been reported to the Department of Environment and Science across the Cairns region this month.

Twelve crocodile sightings have also been reported across the Cassowary Coast and Cook, Douglas and Mareeba shires.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch on 1300 130 372.