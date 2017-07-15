Langler hits the Ventura highway

COLLEGE BOUND: Coffs Harbour baseballer Sam Langler is headed for California where he'll play for Ventura College.

MONDAY will see a talented young baseballer jumping on a plane to take his next sporting and education steps.

Sam Langler is about to jet off to Los Angeles to take up a college baseball offer from California's Ventura College.

After an extensive process of recruitment, Langler received offers from across the United States but it was the last offer received that won him over as Ventura is close to American friends and sharing a similar climate, size and beachside location to Coffs Harbour.

The third baseman opted to start with a junior college, seeing the opportunity to start for the team before transferring to a university to further his studies in business.

The Pirates have a long track record of post season appearances, competing in the Western States Conference and Langler is looking forward to being the first Australia baseballer to represent the college.

The team competes during the American spring season, where it will play 45 regular season matches in locations stretching between San Francisco and Orange County.

Langler is the latest in a long line of Coffs Harbour baseballers to take up a college offer, following in the footsteps of David Owen, Michael Crossland and Rod Koopmans.

A further opportunity presents itself for Langler, who has been selected in the NSW Country Squad that will travel to Germany and the Czech Republic next July to compete against international teams in Europe's biggest baseball tournament.

Meanwhile this weekend's Coffs Harbour baseball action will see Dodgers looking to bounce back with the bats against All Stars, who will be welcoming back Cam and Ben Martin.

The big blue machine of Woolgoolga will look to roll on against Diggers.