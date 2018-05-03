Langer named as new Australian cricket coach

Justin Langer has been officially named as the next Australian cricket coach, replacing Darren Lehmann.

Justin Langer has been officially named as the next Australian cricket coach, replacing Darren Lehmann.

Cricket Australia has announced Justin Langer as the new head coach of our national team - in all three formats.

Langer, 47, will begin a four-year contract on May 22, which will include two Ashes series a World Cup and World T20 tournament.

The former opening batsman, who played 105 Tests, replaces Darren Lehmann, who stood down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the game.

As coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, Langer has been dominant, winning two one-day titles and three T20 crowns.

He has also been a regular member of the national coaching set-up in recent years, serving as interim head coach during an ODI series in the Caribbean in 2016 and in T20 matches against Sri Lanka last year.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said Langer was a standout, noting how many West Australian players he had guided to national contracts.

"Justin was the clear standout, particularly based on his recent coaching and player development achievements," Sutherland said.

"We firmly believe Justin is the right person to lead this team and have huge confidence in what he will bring to the role.

"As an international cricketer, Justin was a proud and courageous competitor who gave his all for his country. As a coach he has enjoyed success - not only in overseeing strong teams, but also in developing cricketers who are ready to play international cricket for Australia.

A fantastic appointment!

Very excited for my mate Alfie. The Australian Cricket Team is in great hands.#proud https://t.co/3OGtpXaTbw — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) 2 May 2018

"To illustrate this, I note that Western Australia has more nationally-contracted male players than any other state for 2018-19.

"Justin's work ethic, leadership and values are among his strongest attributes - and he is widely respected across the global cricket community."

Langer will be charged with reshaping Australia's cricket culture after the chaos of the past couple of months. He will play a role on the Rick McCosker-led review announced recently.

"It is humbling to be appointed as coach of the Australian Men's Cricket Team," Langer said.

"I would like to thank the Western Australian Cricket Association and the Perth Scorchers for their support over the past six seasons, and for giving me the opportunity to lead and work with two great teams and many exceptional people.

"I'd like to especially thank my family for being with me on this journey and for supporting me in accepting this position.

"I am very excited about the scope I now have to coach the country that supported me so much in my cricketing career.

"There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud.

"I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with all players, as we strive for a successful men's team across all formats, with the support and respect of the Australian public."