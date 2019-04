Police are on scene.

Police are on scene. TREVOR VEALE

A CRASH on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour has resulted in a one lane closure.

Northbound traffic can expect a small delay when passing through the Coff Street traffic lights on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic reported the incident at 7.43am and ask drivers to reduce their speed and exercise caution.

There is oil on the road as a result of the crash.