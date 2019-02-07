Menu
Traffic has been reduced to one lane on Waterfall Way due to the risk of slope failure.
Lane closed due to slope failure fears

7th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
CHANGED traffic conditions are in place on Waterfall Way until work is carried out to reduce the risk of slope failure due to heavy rain prior to Christmas.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane with alternating lane flow and reduced speed limits about 500m east of the Newell Falls rest area.

Roads and Maritime Services is developing a permanent treatment with work expected to start in March.

It's expected to take a number of months to complete because of the difficult terrain.

The road is unlikely to reopen to two lanes before July.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, adhere to reduced speed limits and follow traffic signs.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App or visit livetraffic.com

