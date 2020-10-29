Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour pool.
Coffs Harbour pool.
Council News

Lane 4 bows out and Council dives in

Janine Watson
29th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Council is seeking a Swim Schools Program Coordinator as it moves ahead with its take over of the management of local pools from Lane 4.

In July this year Coffs Harbour City Council agreed to release Lane 4 from its lease over the public swimming pools in Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga.

There was a huge community backlash and protests outside council chambers in 2017 when it was announced Lane 4 would take over.

Protests outside the Coffs Harbour pool in 2017.
Protests outside the Coffs Harbour pool in 2017.

CEO of Lane 4 Todd McHardy blamed the "extreme financial pressure" of Covid-19 but Cr Sally Townley questioned this and the arrangement was clearly in trouble when, on two occasions, the company had to ask for financial assistance.

One request, for $300,000 was made in February but Councillors were not informed of this until later.

"I was a bit surprised that they wrote to us in February pre-COVID, but we didn't see that letter until mid-April, mid-covid," Cr Townley said.

Now as Council moves ahead with taking on the management of the pools they have advertised for a 38-hour a week Swim Schools Program Coordinator.

It is being advertised as a temporary four-year role with 'significant scope for performance-based salary increases'.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role developing and co-ordinating engaging learn to swim programs.

The following qualification are also a must:

- AUSTSWIM Teacher Licence or Swim Australia qualifications in the following: Teacher of Babies and Toddlers and Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety - VacSwim

- Current Swimming and Water Safety Teacher certificate

- Current First Aid certificate

- Current RLSSA Pool Lifeguard Qualification or Pool Lifeguard Licence.

Applications close on November 1.

More Stories

coffs harbour city council coffs harbour swimming pool lane 4 aquatics
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters battle more than flames as storm rages

        Premium Content Firefighters battle more than flames as storm rages

        News Firefighters had to battle more than flames last night when they responded to a call.

        Repeat drink-driver caught six times over limit avoids jail

        Premium Content Repeat drink-driver caught six times over limit avoids jail

        News “It’s the highest reading I’ve ever seen,” the magistrate said in court.

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Premium Content Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Weather Heavy rain, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms could be on the horizon across...