Lane 4 bows out and Council dives in

Council is seeking a Swim Schools Program Coordinator as it moves ahead with its take over of the management of local pools from Lane 4.

In July this year Coffs Harbour City Council agreed to release Lane 4 from its lease over the public swimming pools in Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga.

There was a huge community backlash and protests outside council chambers in 2017 when it was announced Lane 4 would take over.

Protests outside the Coffs Harbour pool in 2017.

CEO of Lane 4 Todd McHardy blamed the "extreme financial pressure" of Covid-19 but Cr Sally Townley questioned this and the arrangement was clearly in trouble when, on two occasions, the company had to ask for financial assistance.

One request, for $300,000 was made in February but Councillors were not informed of this until later.

"I was a bit surprised that they wrote to us in February pre-COVID, but we didn't see that letter until mid-April, mid-covid," Cr Townley said.

Now as Council moves ahead with taking on the management of the pools they have advertised for a 38-hour a week Swim Schools Program Coordinator.

It is being advertised as a temporary four-year role with 'significant scope for performance-based salary increases'.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role developing and co-ordinating engaging learn to swim programs.

The following qualification are also a must:

- AUSTSWIM Teacher Licence or Swim Australia qualifications in the following: Teacher of Babies and Toddlers and Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety - VacSwim

- Current Swimming and Water Safety Teacher certificate

- Current First Aid certificate

- Current RLSSA Pool Lifeguard Qualification or Pool Lifeguard Licence.

Applications close on November 1.