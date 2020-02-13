Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon.
A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon. Ian Coster
News

Landslips creating hazards on local roads

Matt Deans
by
13th Feb 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LANDSLIP has blocked Wellington Dr at Nambucca Heads this afternoon. 

Nambucca Shire Council crews and emergency services have been called to the scene.

Part of the hillside near the Marine Rescue base collapsed after days of heavy rain just after noon on Thursday.

Both lanes are blocked by mud and rocks.

A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon.
A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon. Ian Coster

Local resident Ian Coster said he was out for a walk and came back up the hill to notice the slip.

"It may take a while to clear the roadway, by the looks," Ian said in sharing his photos from the scene. 

Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue Unit Controller Gary Nicholls said council crews arrived on scene shortly after the slip has reported and a geo-engineer is being called to the scene to assess the hillside. 

Landslides, fallen trees, flooded causeways and bridges are becoming major concerns for motorists, councils and emergency services across the Coffs Coast. 

A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon.
A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon. Ian Coster

Falls of up 700mm across the Coffs Coast over the past week have seen up to 20 roadways and bridges closed to traffic over the past 36 hours. 

In the seven days to 9am Thursday, the bureau's official gauge at Coffs Harbour had collected 486mm, Dorrigo 204mm, Nambucca Heads 338mm.

In the 24-hours to 9am Thursday, most of the Coffs Coast creek catchment gauges had collected falls of between 70mm and 108mm after combined totals of between 300mm and 400mm late last week and early this week.

coffs coast landslip nambucca heads riverside drive
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        premium_icon Rain and a heavy track see Country Champs postponed

        News Coffs Harbour's maiden Country Championship Qualifier, which was set to be run on Saturday, has been deferred to Tuesday due to heavy rain.

        CAUTION: Flood warnings for the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon CAUTION: Flood warnings for the Coffs Coast

        News Two major river systems on the Mid North Coast are expected to reach flood levels...

        The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob

        premium_icon The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob

        Entertainment "Yeah there'll be plenty more stories to come."

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News Road continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.