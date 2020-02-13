Landslips creating hazards on local roads

A landslip has blocked Wellington Drive near the Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue base this afternoon.

A LANDSLIP has blocked Wellington Dr at Nambucca Heads this afternoon.

Nambucca Shire Council crews and emergency services have been called to the scene.

Part of the hillside near the Marine Rescue base collapsed after days of heavy rain just after noon on Thursday.

Both lanes are blocked by mud and rocks.

Local resident Ian Coster said he was out for a walk and came back up the hill to notice the slip.

"It may take a while to clear the roadway, by the looks," Ian said in sharing his photos from the scene.

Nambucca Heads Marine Rescue Unit Controller Gary Nicholls said council crews arrived on scene shortly after the slip has reported and a geo-engineer is being called to the scene to assess the hillside.

Landslides, fallen trees, flooded causeways and bridges are becoming major concerns for motorists, councils and emergency services across the Coffs Coast.

Falls of up 700mm across the Coffs Coast over the past week have seen up to 20 roadways and bridges closed to traffic over the past 36 hours.

In the seven days to 9am Thursday, the bureau's official gauge at Coffs Harbour had collected 486mm, Dorrigo 204mm, Nambucca Heads 338mm.

In the 24-hours to 9am Thursday, most of the Coffs Coast creek catchment gauges had collected falls of between 70mm and 108mm after combined totals of between 300mm and 400mm late last week and early this week.