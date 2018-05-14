Menu
The new residential care building at Crowley at Ballina is now officially open.
'Landmark moment': 42-bed aged care facility now open

14th May 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
THE first residents are moving into the brand new residential care facility at Crowley at Ballina.

The new building is part of a larger, two-year $20 million redevelopment, with more announcements about various projects to be made later in the year.

After two years of construction and many more in the planning, the new facility is attracting plenty of interest.

Crowley chief executive Michael Penhey said it ws a "landmark moment for Crowley"

"I am proud of what we have achieved," he said.

"I am grateful to all involved for their passion and commitment to produce this stunning building that we have purpose built around our residents' lifestyle.

"Each time we take people through the new-build their response is pure amazement.

"The feedback has exceeded expectations in terms of the quality of finishing with each room having either water or garden views."

The development, which attracted Federal Government support, provides more residential care options for the region's ageing population with improved living and social spaces for residents and a better working environment for staff.

Crowley will make further redevelopment announcements in the coming months.

