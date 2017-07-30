Land of the Braves

A TRIBE of Bellinger Valley Braves is headed to Port Macquarie next weekend hunting Waratah Northern Junior League finals glory.

With huge success over past years, the Braves representative season has again achieved a high standard with quality coaches and players combining to have eight of its nine teams across all age groups in contention.

It's not just the young players who are being rewarded for a fine season.

Bellinger Valley referees Courtney Smith, Holly Brindle and Nicole Howarth have been selected to officiate in some of next week's finals.